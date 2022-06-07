DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $2.49 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,791 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in AES were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,917,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,903,000 after purchasing an additional 384,973 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 83,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 21,565 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 655,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after buying an additional 85,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

