DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 20,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,135 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.23.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

