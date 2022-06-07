Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $22,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,944,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,097,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,822,000 after acquiring an additional 57,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,648,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,508,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,372,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,990,000 after purchasing an additional 58,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Shares of BR opened at $145.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

