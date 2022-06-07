Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DaVita by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DaVita by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in DaVita by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.73 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.11.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

