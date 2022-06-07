Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $423,300,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,728,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,339,000 after acquiring an additional 905,186 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in DoorDash by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 510,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,947,000 after acquiring an additional 370,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,887,000 after acquiring an additional 351,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Lin purchased 183,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,926,233.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,548 shares of company stock worth $36,818,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
