Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $423,300,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,728,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,339,000 after acquiring an additional 905,186 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in DoorDash by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 510,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,947,000 after acquiring an additional 370,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,887,000 after acquiring an additional 351,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.11.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Lin purchased 183,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,926,233.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,548 shares of company stock worth $36,818,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.