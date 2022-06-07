D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 840,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,621 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $20,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 175,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 63,667 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,586 shares of company stock worth $1,968,511 over the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

