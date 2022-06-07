D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $19.89 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,413 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Post worth $19,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 387.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 59,437 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Post by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,916,000 after acquiring an additional 111,209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Post by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

