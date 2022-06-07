D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 93,350 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,350 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $21,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

