D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,799 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.23% of Manhattan Associates worth $22,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,436,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,415,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,749,000 after acquiring an additional 106,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,985,000 after acquiring an additional 138,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 528,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,155,000 after acquiring an additional 96,288 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $125.31 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.58 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.90.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.