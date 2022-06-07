Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 176,509 CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 176,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,150,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,548,000 after buying an additional 943,129 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.3072 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

