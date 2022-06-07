D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 587,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,040 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $22,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

