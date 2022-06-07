Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kellogg by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,833,000 after buying an additional 1,269,325 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $74,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,162,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,277,000 after purchasing an additional 587,400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,035,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 587,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,607 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K stock opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $8,953,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $58,398,354 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

