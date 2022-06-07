Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 37,263 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,263 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 742.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 117,816 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 327.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 362,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 277,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,871,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 796.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 66,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $236,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $39.03.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

