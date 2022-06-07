Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $18,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,852. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

QRVO stock opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.13. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.23 and a 12-month high of $201.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

