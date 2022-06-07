Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,076 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

HII opened at $212.51 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.98 and a 200-day moving average of $198.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

