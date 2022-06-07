PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,700 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Seagen by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Seagen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGEN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,457 shares of company stock worth $7,335,312. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $142.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

