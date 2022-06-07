Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $189.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $180.30 and a 1 year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

