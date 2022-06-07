Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,846 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 23.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 57,796 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,883,000 after acquiring an additional 104,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TNL opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.