Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of J&J Snack Foods worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 165,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $127.05 on Tuesday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $180.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.17 and its 200 day moving average is $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.57.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.50). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $281.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J&J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

J&J Snack Foods Profile (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.