Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 160,000 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 172,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 183,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.04.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

About AGNC Investment (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.