PDT Partners LLC Acquires 8,362 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

About Vera Bradley (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.