Eaton Vance Management Sells 3,305 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 in the last 90 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.