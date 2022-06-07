Commerce Bank Has $570,000 Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after purchasing an additional 851,968 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,197,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $7,059,640.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 91,306 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,997.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,124 shares of company stock valued at $20,492,948. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

