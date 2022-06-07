Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $23.46 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $23,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,625,000 after purchasing an additional 172,737 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,373,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,496,000 after acquiring an additional 76,136 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,185,000 after purchasing an additional 528,422 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRL opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,960 shares of company stock worth $1,110,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

