Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $349,000 Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 52,631.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total value of 7,690,824.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,703,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total value of 593,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately 895,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695 in the last ninety days.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 22.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 23.77 and its 200-day moving average is 28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,286.29 and a beta of 1.04. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 34.00.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

