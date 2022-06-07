Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $21,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,504,000 after purchasing an additional 237,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 142.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,402 shares of company stock worth $6,481,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

