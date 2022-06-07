Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Invests $19.49 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 149,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,890,000 after acquiring an additional 70,346 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,860,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE FDS opened at $377.82 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.65 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.