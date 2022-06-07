Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 3,849 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,791 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.7% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $268.75 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $246.44 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

