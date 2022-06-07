Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,765 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BTRS were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in BTRS by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after buying an additional 5,866,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BTRS by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after buying an additional 269,634 shares during the period. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,976,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BTRS by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after buying an additional 750,255 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BTRS by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,738,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after buying an additional 641,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $62,335.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,631. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,956 shares of company stock valued at $130,536 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of BTRS opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

