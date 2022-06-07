Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Universal Display worth $12,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Universal Display by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLED. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.88.

Shares of OLED opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.14 and a 200 day moving average of $148.29. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

