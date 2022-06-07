Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of MGM Resorts International worth $18,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,196,000 after purchasing an additional 517,377 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

