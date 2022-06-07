Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 3,196 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Generac worth $23,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Generac by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 35.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 186,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,092,000 after acquiring an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE GNRC opened at $284.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.36.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.