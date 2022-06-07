Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,157 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in UDR were worth $18,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in UDR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,880,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,818,000 after purchasing an additional 130,554 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of UDR by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

