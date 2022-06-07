Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Gartner worth $22,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Stone Run Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT stock opened at $267.10 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.20 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,362 shares of company stock worth $1,696,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

