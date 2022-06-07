Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Raymond James by 51.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after acquiring an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Raymond James by 140.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,736,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 39.4% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,268,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,339,000 after acquiring an additional 641,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Raymond James by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Raymond James by 86.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,139,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,131,000 after acquiring an additional 528,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $97.36 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.86. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

