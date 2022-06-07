Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $20,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 70,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,375,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,228.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $245.02 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.20 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.96.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.69.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.