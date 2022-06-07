Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.21 Million Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 395,723 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 166,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,371,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $929,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -55.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

