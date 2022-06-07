Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $21,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAYC opened at $302.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.95 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.50.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

