Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $21,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE PAYC opened at $302.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.95 and a 12 month high of $558.97.
In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.50.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
