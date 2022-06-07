Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 129,452 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,452 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $22,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.20.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $138.24 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $128.13 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

