Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 264.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 35,446 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Hexcel worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hexcel by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Hexcel Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.