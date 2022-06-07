Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 287,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of Western Digital worth $21,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.72.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

