AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $21,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $146.89 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,066,899 shares of company stock valued at $910,384,692. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

