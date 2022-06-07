1,233,000 Shares in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $22.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ICPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.23.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

