Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 129,452 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,452 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $22,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT stock opened at $138.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.44. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $128.13 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.20.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

