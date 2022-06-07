Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after acquiring an additional 161,222 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,449,000 after acquiring an additional 189,954 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,365,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 974,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $174.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.43. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.41 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.75.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

