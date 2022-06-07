Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Takes $17.75 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,748,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 4.55% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCRD opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.56.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

