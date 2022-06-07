ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on July 14th

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

ICF International has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ICF International to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.98. ICF International has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.66 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ICF International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

