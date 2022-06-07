CME Group Inc. (CME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on June 27th

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

CME Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CME Group to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $199.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.69 and its 200-day moving average is $226.71. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.73.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

