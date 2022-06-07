Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) Announces GBX 10.25 Dividend

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of TMPL opened at GBX 237.58 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 828.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,040.99. The company has a market capitalization of £779.61 million and a P/E ratio of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218 ($2.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,279.28 ($16.03).
