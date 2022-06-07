Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) Announces GBX 10.25 Dividend

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TMPL opened at GBX 237.58 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 828.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,040.99. The company has a market capitalization of £779.61 million and a P/E ratio of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218 ($2.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,279.28 ($16.03).

About Temple Bar Investment Trust

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

