Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BSM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 79,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

